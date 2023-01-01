HC Andersens Hus

Top choice in Odense

Lying amid the seemingly miniaturised streets of the former poor quarter is the sparse little cottage where Hans Christian Andersen was born. Visiting it is a small part of a much bigger, modern museum experience that gives a thorough, lively account of Andersen’s extraordinary life. His achievements are put into interesting historical context and leavened by some engaging audiovisual material and quirky exhibits.

There’s also a reconstruction of his Copenhagen study, displays of his pen-and-ink sketches and paper cuttings, and a voluminous selection of his books, which have been translated into some 140 languages. The ticket gets you same-day entry to HC Andersens Barndomshjem, HC Andersen Museum, Møntergården and Børnekulturhuset Fyrtøjet.

