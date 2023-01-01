HC Andersens Hus

Lying amid the seemingly miniaturised streets of the former poor quarter is the sparse little cottage where Hans Christian Andersen was born. Visiting it is a small part of a much bigger, modern museum experience that gives a thorough, lively account of Andersen’s extraordinary life. His achievements are put into interesting historical context and leavened by some engaging audiovisual material and quirky exhibits.

There’s also a reconstruction of his Copenhagen study, displays of his pen-and-ink sketches and paper cuttings, and a voluminous selection of his books, which have been translated into some 140 languages. The ticket gets you same-day entry to HC Andersens Barndomshjem, HC Andersen Museum, Møntergården and Børnekulturhuset Fyrtøjet.