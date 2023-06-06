Odense

Old precinct of Odense, Funen, Denmark, Scandinavia, Europe

Overview

Pronounced o-thn-se (or ohn-se if you're local), Funen's millennium-old hub is Denmark's third-biggest city, a buzzing place undergoing a very major revamp. The birthplace of fairy-tale writer extraordinaire Hans Christian Andersen, there’s a profusion of Andersen-related attractions, including museums, a children's centre and sculptures interpreting his most famous stories. Even the lights at pedestrian crossings feature Andersen in silhouette.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • The Danish Railway museum, a red brick building in Odense, Denmark.

    Jernbanemuseet

    Odense

    For train buffs, this fabulous video-rich museum is almost reason enough to come to Denmark. The core collection of over 30 engines and wagons, ranging…

  • Den Fynske Landsby

    Den Fynske Landsby

    Odense

    Wind back the clock to the 1850s at this delightful open-air museum, a landscaped 'village' of over two dozen furnished old buildings transplanted from…

  • HC Andersens Hus

    HC Andersens Hus

    Odense

    Lying amid the seemingly miniaturised streets of the former poor quarter is the sparse little cottage where Hans Christian Andersen was born. Visiting it…

  • Møntergården

    Møntergården

    Odense

    The new, stylishly designed main section of this city-history museum takes visitors on a thematic walk through humorously named 'Funen – Centre of the…

  • Odense Domkirke

    Odense Domkirke

    Odense

    A feast of whitewashed Gothic arches and vaulting, Odense’s imposing cathedral took 200 years to build (1300–1499) with the tower added in the 1580s.

  • Odense Zoo

    Odense Zoo

    Odense

    Denmark’s showpiece zoo, 2km south of the city centre, is an active supporter of conservation and education programs. There's an ‘oceanium’ with penguins…

  • Brandts

    Brandts

    Odense

    This sprawling arts centre occupies a beautifully converted 1887 textile mill. Most of the gallery space is used for well-curated, frequently changing…

  • Sankt Albani Kirke

    Sankt Albani Kirke

    Odense

    With its seemingly endless, sharpened spire, Sankt Albani Kirke is an 1867 Catholic church whose exterior is interesting for the wooden knight and naive,…

Articles

Latest stories from Odense

HC Andersen Display

Art

A new fairytale-inspired Hans Christian Andersen museum has opened in Denmark

Apr 11, 2022 • 3 min read

