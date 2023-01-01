Denmark’s showpiece zoo, 2km south of the city centre, is an active supporter of conservation and education programs. There's an ‘oceanium’ with penguins and manatees, and a 'Kiwara' open space that aims to mimic the African savannah. Its residents include tigers, lions, zebras and chimpanzees. Book online if you want to feed the giraffes (70kr).

Other feeding times and events are posted clearly both on the website and as you enter. Closing time ranges from 4pm (winter) to 7pm (midsummer).

Southbound Odense Aafart boats stop at the zoo May to August. A number of buses stop outside (40, 42, 51, 52, 151, 152; 24kr), or you can walk or cycle the 2km-long wooded riverside path that begins at Munke Mose.