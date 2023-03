The small childhood home of Hans Christian Andersen paints a picture of the writer's poverty-stricken childhood. He lived here from 1807 to 1819, aged two to 14. A combination ticket (adult/child 125kr/free) is available, offering same-day entry to HC Andersen Museum, HC Andersens Hus, Møntergården and Børnekulturhuset Fyrtøjet.