Jernbanemuseet

For train buffs, this fabulous video-rich museum is almost reason enough to come to Denmark. The core collection of over 30 engines and wagons, ranging from 1868 to 1981, includes an 1869 snow plough, a double-decker carriage and Christian IX's plush 1900 royal saloon car. There are also model trains and ships, and, upstairs, extensive exhibitions on signalling, tunnels and disasters. The 1970s InterRail exhibit is likely to be gushingly nostalgic for any 50-something visitor. Plenty for kids too.

Prices increase somewhat in summer and at holiday periods, when there are numerous extra activities including mini-train rides, a turntable demonstration at 11.45am and 2pm, vintage bus rides (Wednesdays, several between 11am and 2pm) and occasional short steam-train rides.