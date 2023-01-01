Den Fynske Landsby

Wind back the clock to the 1850s at this delightful open-air museum, a landscaped 'village' of over two dozen furnished old buildings transplanted from around Funen. The scene comes complete with farmyard animals, a duck pond and a windmill, while daily in summer (plus on some other weekends) costumed ‘peasants’ tend to the geese, while children in knickerbockers play with hoops and sticks.

For context, start the visit with a 15-minute film (English subtitles) and use one of the two guide pamphlets; the less comprehensive one links the sights you see to a Hans Christian Andersen theme.

The museum is in a green zone 4km south of the city centre; buses 110 and 111 (24kr) stop outside at least hourly. Or, May to August, come by boat – the Odense Aafart from Munke Mose sails via Odense Zoo to Fruens Bøge, from where it's a 15-minute woodland walk to the museum.