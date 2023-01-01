This sprawling arts centre occupies a beautifully converted 1887 textile mill. Most of the gallery space is used for well-curated, frequently changing modern-art exhibitions, but at least two rooms display highlights of the Brandts Samling permanent collection, tracing 250 years of Danish art.

Highlights from the classical period include HA Brendekilde’s powerful Udslidt (Worn Out; 1889), depicting a collapsed farm worker. The excellent Dansk Modernisme section includes Olaf Rude's take on Cubism, Karl Isakson's impressionism and Vilhelm Bjerke Petersen apparently aping Miró. On the 3rd floor, the fascinating if very Denmark-specific Mediemuseum traces the development of the press.