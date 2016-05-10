City Sightseeing Aarhus Hop On Hop Off Tour

Hop-on to City Sightseeing Aarhus and discover this beautiful city’s most important landmarks and attractions! Our conveniently placed 8 tour stops allows passengers to hop-on and hop-off at their own leisure to explore the sights that interest them most! The first tour stop along the route is the Cruise Terminal (Cruise Ships – DOKK1), perfect for those arriving in Aarhus via cruise. Hop-on to the bus and begin your adventure, as the tour continues to Marselisborg Castle, one of Aarhus’ most important landmarks. The castle is the summer residence of the Danish Royal Family and has been since the 1960’s – when they’re not at the castle, visitors can explore the Queen’s rose garden and the Palace grounds! Next up is the Tangkrogen, known as the city’s Culture & Market Square, it is the main venue in Aarhus for big events such as concerts! Admire the views of one of the most impressive architectures in Aarhus as the tour approaches the Aarhus City Hall! The tower was designed by famous architects Arne Jacobsen and Erik Moller, and is considered to be of traditional Danish style. If you’re a fan of art, hop-off at Stop 5 and visit the AROS Art Museum. This museum is unique for it’s ‘rainbow walkway’, located on the rooftop the walkway allows visitors to take in 360-degree views of Aarhus through a rainbow effect lens, providing a truly amazing experience! Another key point of interest along the route is the Old Town. Hop-off here and visit Denmark’s national open-air museum, or take a stroll through Aarhus’ beautiful botanical gardens! The full list of tour stops along this route is: Cruise Terminal – (Cruise Ships - DOKK1) Marselisborg Castle – (Summer residence of the Royal Danish Family) Culture & Market Square (Tangkrogen) Aarhus City Hall – (The Bell Tower) AROS Art Museum – (Art Museum) The Old Town Open Air Museum – (The Live Museum) Møllestien / Aarhus River – (Møllestien) Aarhus Cathedral/Strøget Shopping – (The Old Cathedral and shopping)