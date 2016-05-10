Welcome to Aarhus
This Viking-founded, student-filled hub has accrued some weighty accolades to shore up its appeal, too: in 2017 its titles included European Capital of Culture and European Region of Gastronomy (the latter was awarded to Aarhus and the larger central Denmark region). The ever-expanding menu of architectural landmarks, lauded restaurants, bars, festivals and boutiques is a mark of a vibrant city on the rise. It's a great place to explore – compact, photogenic and friendly (its local nickname is 'the city of smiles'). Here you'll be left in little doubt why Denmark scores so highly in those liveability lists.
Your tour starts in front of the Aarhus Main Station and will go from there past the best and biggest historic and culturally important areas of the Aarhus city center. Hear ancient legends, urban legends, and cultural facts that help make up what Aarhus as a city is today.The trip will take you through the Aros, down to a Viking church and through the cobbled streets where you will here vivid stories of Aarhus. These are just some of the things you will experience on this walking tour. Your guide will tell secret stories of Aarhus' past and help you get a glimpse of the sparkling Aarhus culture of today.All guides have a background in culture, history or the travel industry and are eager to tell of Aarhus' impressive stories. You are guaranteed an experience beyond the ordinary when you walk along one of our tours through the city.
Hop-on to City Sightseeing Aarhus and discover this beautiful city’s most important landmarks and attractions! Our conveniently placed 8 tour stops allows passengers to hop-on and hop-off at their own leisure to explore the sights that interest them most! The first tour stop along the route is the Cruise Terminal (Cruise Ships – DOKK1), perfect for those arriving in Aarhus via cruise. Hop-on to the bus and begin your adventure, as the tour continues to Marselisborg Castle, one of Aarhus’ most important landmarks. The castle is the summer residence of the Danish Royal Family and has been since the 1960’s – when they’re not at the castle, visitors can explore the Queen’s rose garden and the Palace grounds! Next up is the Tangkrogen, known as the city’s Culture & Market Square, it is the main venue in Aarhus for big events such as concerts! Admire the views of one of the most impressive architectures in Aarhus as the tour approaches the Aarhus City Hall! The tower was designed by famous architects Arne Jacobsen and Erik Moller, and is considered to be of traditional Danish style. If you’re a fan of art, hop-off at Stop 5 and visit the AROS Art Museum. This museum is unique for it’s ‘rainbow walkway’, located on the rooftop the walkway allows visitors to take in 360-degree views of Aarhus through a rainbow effect lens, providing a truly amazing experience! Another key point of interest along the route is the Old Town. Hop-off here and visit Denmark’s national open-air museum, or take a stroll through Aarhus’ beautiful botanical gardens! The full list of tour stops along this route is: Cruise Terminal – (Cruise Ships - DOKK1) Marselisborg Castle – (Summer residence of the Royal Danish Family) Culture & Market Square (Tangkrogen) Aarhus City Hall – (The Bell Tower) AROS Art Museum – (Art Museum) The Old Town Open Air Museum – (The Live Museum) Møllestien / Aarhus River – (Møllestien) Aarhus Cathedral/Strøget Shopping – (The Old Cathedral and shopping)
Highlights3-hour private walking tour of AarhusStroll around lesser-known gemsLearn illuminating facts about the places that most inspire your guideChoose a 10am or 2pm departure to suit your scheduleWhat You Can ExpectWe will take you on a tour through the history, culture and everyday life of Aarhus. On the way we will stop and see the most significant sights of Aarhus such as ARoS; the impressive art museum with its rainbow panorama, the functionalist City Hall designed by Arne Jacobsen and the picturesque Latin Quarter with its old crooked buildings and cobbled and narrow streets.In addition to the most important sights, our knowledgeable guide will make sure you experience some of the undiscovered treasures Aarhus has to offer, to learn more about Danish mentality, local customs and way of life. As the tour is private you will receive the full attention from your guide and get a chance to ask all the questions that pop into your heads. So wear your most comfortable shoes and let’s have a fun day out!
Highlights 3-hour bike tour of Aarhus Bike around lesser-known gems Learn illuminating facts about the places that most inspire your guide Choose a 10am or 2pm departure to suit your schedule What to Expect We will take you on a bike tour through the history, culture and everyday life of Aarhus. On the way we will stop and see the most significant sights of Aarhus such as Marselisborg Palace; the Royal family’s summer residence with its beautiful gardens, ARoS; the impressive art museum with its rainbow panorama, the functionalist City Hall designed by Arne Jacobsen, the picturesque Latin Quarter with its old crooked buildings and cobbled and narrow streets and Møllestien with its many-coloured and hollyhock covered facades that serve as a big contrast to busy city life. In addition to the most important sights, our knowledgeable guide will make sure you experience some of the undiscovered treasures Aarhus has to offer, to learn more about Danish and local mentality, local customs and way of life. We guaranty that your guide will tell you stories and show you places not even most locals know. As the tour is limited to 10 people you will receive personal attention and get a chance to ask all the questions that pop into your head. So let’s have a fun day out on two wheels!
Highlights 3-hour private bike tour of Aarhus Bike around lesser-known gems Learn illuminating facts about the places that most inspire your guide Choose a 10am or 2pm departure to suit your schedule What to Expect This private tour is all about you. An exclusive tour for you, your family and friends. We will take you on a private bike tour through the history, culture and everyday life of Aarhus. On the way we will stop and see the most significant sights of Aarhus such as Marselisborg Palace; the Royal family’s summer residence with its beautiful gardens, ARoS; the impressive art museum with its rainbow panorama, the functionalist City Hall designed by Arne Jacobsen, the picturesque Latin Quarter with its old crooked buildings and cobbled and narrow streets and Møllestien with its many-coloured and hollyhock covered facades that serve as a big contrast to busy city life. In addition to the most important sights, our knowledgeable guide will make sure you experience some of the undiscovered treasures Aarhus has to offer, to learn more about Danish and local mentality, local customs and way of life. We guaranty that your guide will tell you stories and show you places not even most locals know. With your own private guide you will have a chance to ask all the questions you like and the guide will make sure to adapt the tour to your interests if you wish. So let’s have a fun day out on two wheels!