ARoS Aarhus Kunstmuseum

Inside the cubist, red-brick walls of Aarhus’ showpiece art museum are nine floors of sweeping curves, soaring spaces and white walls showcasing a wonderful selection of Golden Age works, Danish modernism and an abundance of arresting and vivid contemporary art. The museum's cherry-on-top is the spectacular Your Rainbow Panorama, a 360-degree rooftop walkway offering views of the city through its glass panes in all shades of the rainbow.

The rainbow halo is the brainchild of Olafur Eliasson, a Danish-Icelandic artist famed for large-scale, conceptual pieces.

Another iconic piece is Australian artist Ron Mueck’s Boy, an astoundingly lifelike, oversized (5m-high) sculpture of a crouching boy. The museum's basement (level 0) is dedicated to international video and light art, as well as evocative installations.

ARoS stages varied special exhibitions throughout the year (check the website) and also hosts the ARoS Triennial, launched in 2017. Art aside, the museum houses a fantastic gift shop and light-filled cafe on level 4 (free entry), as well as a restaurant on level 8.