Randers Regnskov

Randers' most-visited attraction is this dome-enclosed tropical zoo ('regnskov' means rainforest), where the temperature is always a humid 20°C to 30°C (dress accordingly). Trails within the sultry domes pass through impressive enclosures housing crocodiles, monkeys, manatees, pythons, iguanas, orchids, hibiscus and other rainforest flora and fauna. The South American dome is a standout (the others represent Africa and Asia), as waterfalls and an abundance of wildlife engulf you.

Closing times vary, from 3pm to 6pm (check the website).