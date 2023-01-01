Memphis Mansion

Four kilometres southeast of Randers' town centre is the Elvis Presley Museum, housed in a replica Graceland mansion (double the size of the original). True, you don’t expect to find a shrine to the King in regional Denmark, but one mad-keen local fan has proved his dedication in building this showcase for his personal collection of memorabilia. Inside the kitschy complex there’s also a well-stocked Elvis shop, American diner and mini movie theatre. Thankyouverymuch.