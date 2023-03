The most interesting part of Randers is its central area, a hotchpotch of architecture with some antique gems alongside more-modern eyesores. Hunt down the pearls, and the stories behind them, with the Star Route brochure, free from the tourist office. It outlines a 2.5km, self-guided tour around town, highlighting the likes of Helligåndshuset, once part of a medieval monastery, and the imposing red medieval Sankt Mortens Kirke.