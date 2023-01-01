Djurs Sommerland

One of Djursland’s biggest drawcards is this much-hyped amusement park with arguably the best outdoor rides in Jutland (more than 60, including Denmark's longest roller coaster) and a waterpark, with pools and water slides for all ages.

Everyone over the age of three pays the entrance fee; once this is paid, you’re free to play to your heart’s content. Closing hours vary (from 6pm to 9pm); check the website for opening days and hours.

The park lies 20km west of Grenaa, off Rte 16. Plenty of bus options will get you there – from Aarhus, bus 400 runs directly to the park during the summer peak.