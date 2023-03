Nordic species are top of the food chain here, where the biggest attraction is the impressive polar-bear facility. Other star performers: brown bears, moose, musk ox and wolves. Fallow deer and reindeer, and goats can be fed by hand.

To reach the park, follow the signs from Kolind or from Rte 15, 2km north of Tirstrup. Bus 120 runs between Aarhus and Grenaa and stops near the park.