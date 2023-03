Ree Park houses an impressive collection of animals from all corners of the globe, with Africa taking more than the lion’s share (pun intended). Visitors can pay extra to take a Land Rover tour through the 'African savannah' (45kr) or a train across the 'North American prairie' (55kr). There are plenty of animal feedings throughout the day, and camel rides too.

The park is 10km northeast of Ebeltoft (no bus service). See the website for closing times (4pm to 8pm).