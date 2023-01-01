Mols Bjerge National Park

This park covers 180 sq km of Djursland forests, moors and open grasslands as well as lakes, coastal areas and the sea. It encompasses the town of Ebeltoft and nearby villages, and is named after the best-known natural feature of the region, Mols Bjerge (the rolling, heather-covered Mols Hills – rising to all of 137m). Its most-visited attraction is the medieval castle ruins at Kalø (south of Rønde).

A new park visitor centre is planned for the Kalø area (construction to begin in 2018). In the meantime, Djursland tourist offices can give you maps and brochures.