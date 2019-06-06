Tivoli Friheden

Neither as big nor as fabulous as Copenhagen’s major drawcard, Aarhus’ Tivoli is still a fun, wholesome family attraction, full of childhood favourites (dodgem cars and a Ferris wheel) as well as newer, faster rides. You can buy a multi-ride pass (245kr, including admission) and go hard, or pay for each ride individually. The park is at the northern edge of Marselisborg woods, reached on bus 16.

Check the website for the park's changing opening hours (as late as 11pm in peak summer). Friday nights from May to August see popular outdoor concerts from big-name Danish performers as part of the Fed Fredag ('Fat Friday') program.