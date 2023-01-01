Aarhus Rådhus

Aarhus’ controversial town hall was co-designed by renowned architect Arne Jacobsen, a pioneer of Danish modernism, and completed in 1942. It’s clad in Norwegian marble and has a distinctive grey appearance. Jacobsen also designed many of the interiors (along with Hans Wegner) – for design buffs, it’s well worth a look inside.

Anyone can pop into the building during working hours to see the lobby. Check the website of Aarhus Guiderne; the organisation generally leads a weekly guided tour of the building (usually Saturday mornings; 80kr). No booking is required, but it is worth confirming the meeting time.