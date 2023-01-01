Gammel Estrup

On the outskirts of Auning, 33km west of Grenaa, lies this grand manor house, home to two museums, splendid gardens and an aura of Danish gentility.

The moat-encircled manor that is home to Herregårdsmuseet (Manor Museum) has been preserved and presented in much the same way as it was in the 17th century, with antique furniture, elaborate tapestries, historic portraits and glorious views.

Also on the estate is Det Grønne Museum (The Green Museum; www.gl-estrup.dk), whose high-quality exhibits tell the story of Danish farming, food and food culture.

To get here, take bus 212 or 214 from Randers. If you’re driving, take Rte 16 between Grenaa and Randers.

Note: there's free entry to the museums on Fridays.