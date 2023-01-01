Vikingecenter Fyrkat

Complementing Fyrkat fortress is a Viking-style farmstead 1km north. Archaeologists believe such farms existed around the fortress walls, supplying encamped Vikings with fresh produce. This re-creation took more than a decade to erect, using only materials and tools authentic to the period; the 33m longhouse is particularly impressive. Costumed interpreters provide demonstrations of silverwork, archery, bread-making, music and other Viking crafts.

Many of these folk are volunteers who come to Fyrkat every year for a week or so to live as the Vikings did: sleeping in the longhouse, mastering the crafts etc.

Travellers with kids in tow will love the fabulous mythical playground next door to the complex (free admission).