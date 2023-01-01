The Aalborg waterfront promenade, extending east from Limfjordsbroen, is a great example of urban regeneration, taking what was a scruffy dockside area and opening it up to locals. Here you’ll find restaurants, a park, playground, basketball courts and moored boats (including an old ice-breaker, now a restaurant-bar). One of the best features is the Aalborg Havnebad, a summertime outdoor pool that lets you take a dip in the Limfjord.

East of the Utzon Center there's more new development, including university buildings and smart, low-cost housing for the city's growing student population. The latest addition is the shiny new Musikkens Hus, a first-class, futuristic-looking concert hall.