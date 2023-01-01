Utzon Center

This impressive 700-sq-metre design and architecture space, with its distinctive silver roofscape, sits pretty on the waterfront. It's the last building designed by celebrated Danish architect, Jørn Utzon (1918–2008), who famously designed the Sydney Opera House. Utzon grew up in Aalborg and died shortly after the eponymous centre was finished.

The centre hosts a changing program of exhibitions on architecture and design – if you're not a huge design buff, you might consider the admission price a little steep.

There’s also a high-quality restaurant here.