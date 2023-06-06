Aalborg

Crew on board the Danmark, Aalborg Marine Museum - Aalborg, Jutland

Overview

Things are on the way up for Aalborg, Denmark’s fourth-largest city. It sits at the narrowest point of the Limfjord (the long body of water that slices Jutland in two), and recent developments have seen the waterfront become the focal point of the town. A concerted effort is being made to rejuvenate the central industrial areas and turn neglected spaces into something far more appealing.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • The old viking cemetery in Aalborg in Denmark, Lindholm Høje.

    Lindholm Høje

    Aalborg

    The Limfjord was a kind of Viking motorway providing easy, speedy access to the Atlantic for longboat raiding parties. It’s not surprising, then, that the…

  • Waterfront of Aalborg around Østre Havn quarter and Musikkens Hus, view from the boardwalk on Limfjord shore.

    Waterfront

    Aalborg

    The Aalborg waterfront promenade, extending east from Limfjordsbroen, is a great example of urban regeneration, taking what was a scruffy dockside area…

  • The Utzon Center, a cultural center located in Aalborg waterfront designed by the famous Danish architect Jørn Utzon, who was raised in Aalborg, and his son Kim.

    Utzon Center

    Aalborg

    This impressive 700-sq-metre design and architecture space, with its distinctive silver roofscape, sits pretty on the waterfront. It's the last building…

  • Kunsten

    Kunsten

    Aalborg

    Housed in a stunning white-marble building designed by the great Finnish architect Alvar Aalto, Kunsten is Aalborg's high-quality museum of modern art…

  • Budolfi Domkirke

    Budolfi Domkirke

    Aalborg

    This 12th-century cathedral marks the centre of the old town and its elegant carillon can be heard every hour, on the hour. Its whitewashed interior…

  • Aalborg Zoo

    Aalborg Zoo

    Aalborg

    Teeming with feathered, furry and four-legged friends, it’s no surprise this zoo is one of Denmark’s most popular. Some 1200 animals call it home,…

  • Gråbrødrekloster Museet

    Gråbrødrekloster Museet

    Aalborg

    This underground museum allows you to step off one of Aalborg’s busiest shopping streets to explore the life of a Franciscan friary in medieval times…

  • Langes Gård

    Langes Gård

    Aalborg

    The neighbourhood around Vor Frue Kirke is worth a wander, particularly the cobbled L-shaped street of Hjelmerstald. Halfway down the street is Langes…

