The striking, twin-towered cathedral is equally impressive inside and out, with frescoes, painted over five years (1908–13) by artist Joakim Skovgaard, evocatively portraying the story of the Protestant Bible. In 1876 the cathedral was almost entirely rebuilt, becoming the largest granite church in Scandinavia (an enduring claim to fame). The crypt is all that survives from its birth date, 1100.