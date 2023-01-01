The Moesgård area, 10km south of the city centre, is a must for the Moesgaard Museum, but the area's natural attractions warrant investigation, too. An enjoyable walking trail, dubbed the ‘Prehistoric Trackway’ (Oldtidsstien) leads from behind the museum across fields of wildflowers, past grazing sheep and through beech woods down to Moesgård Strand, one of Aarhus’ best sandy beaches.

Pick up a brochure and trail map at the museum. You can walk one way and catch a bus from the beach back to the city, or follow the trail both ways as a 4km round-trip.

Frequent bus 18 from Aarhus terminates at the museum. Bus 31 runs in summer and terminates at Moesgård Strand.