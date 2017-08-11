Welcome to Pinar del Río

Surrounded by beautiful verdant countryside and enriched by its proximity to the world’s best tobacco-growing terrain, the city of Pinar del Río emits a strange energy, exacerbated by its famous jinteros (touts), who can abrade the most thick-skinned traveler. As a result, the place probably has more detractors than fans, especially since the bucolic jintero-free paradise of Viñales is so close by. But a stopover here needn’t be purgatorial. There’s a good tobacco factory to visit, some weirdly interesting architecture, and a hot, frenetic after-dark scene if you’re up for it.

