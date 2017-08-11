Welcome to Pinar del Río

Surrounded by beautiful verdant countryside and enriched by its proximity to the world’s best tobacco-growing terrain, the city of Pinar del Río emits a strange energy, exacerbated by its famous jinteros (touts), who can abrade the most thick-skinned traveler. As a result, the place probably has more detractors than fans, especially since the bucolic jintero-free paradise of Viñales is so close by. But a stopover here needn’t be purgatorial. There’s a good tobacco factory to visit, some weirdly interesting architecture, and a hot, frenetic after-dark scene if you’re up for it.

Read More

Despite this, Pinar often feels like a city in the slow lane, an urban backwater that has become the butt of countless jokes about the supposedly easy-to-fool guajiros (country folk from Pinar del Río province), who are popularly portrayed as simple-minded rural hicks. Not so. Check out the local art, for starters, or pop by in July for the Carnaval.

Read Less

Top experiences in Pinar del Río

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Recent articles

Travel guides

Starting at $28.59

Image for

Pinar del Río activities

$1700.19 Classic

Cuba Explorer

Explore a side of Cuba that few rarely get to experience on this nine-day adventure. Cruise Havana’s history-infused streets in a classic car and stroll along Trinidad’s cobblestone avenues to the rhythms of music floating from open windows. Tour a tobacco plantation for a taste of iconic Cuban culture and luxuriate in the view of the island’s rolling western hills. Travel by private air-conditioned vehicle is well-paced, so you're refreshed and ready to explore the island’s vibrant culture and tropical airs.
See More Activities