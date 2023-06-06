Varadero

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Paradise Varadero

Getty Images/Flickr RF

Overview

Varadero, located on the sinuous 20km-long Hicacos Peninsula, stands at the vanguard of Cuba’s most important industry – tourism. As the largest resort in the Caribbean, it guards a huge, unsubtle and constantly evolving stash of hotels (over 60), shops, water activities and poolside entertainment; though its trump card is its beach, an uninterrupted 20km stretch of blond sand that is undoubtedly one of the Caribbean's best. But, while this large, tourist-friendly mega-resort may be essential to the Cuban economy, it offers little in the way of unique Cuban experiences.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Beautiful view of a small island with royal palm trees in the park; Shutterstock ID 145453015; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Parque Josone

    Varadero

    If you're set on sightseeing in Varadero, ensconce yourself in this pretty green oasis. These landscaped gardens date back to 1940 and take their name…

  • Catamarans at Marina Gaviota at sunset.

    Marina Gaviota

    Varadero

    At the peninsula's eastern tip, state-run Gaviota's impressive marina, built in the early 2010s, encompasses a wide malecón (main street), luxury…

  • Ambrosio cave at Cuba; Shutterstock ID 240100270; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Cueva de Ambrosio

    Varadero

    For something completely different in Varadero's tourist circus, decamp to this large cave 500m beyond the Club Amigo Varadero on the Autopista Sur. It's…

  • Wreck Diving

    Cayo Piedras del Norte

    Varadero

    Located 5km north of Playa las Calaveras (one hour by boat), Cayo Piedras del Norte has been made into a 'marine park' through the deliberate sinking of…

  • Cuba, Varadero, View over Varadero beach towards Xanadu mansion

    Mansión Xanadú

    Varadero

    Everything east of Varadero's small stone water tower (it looks like an old Spanish fort, but was built in the 1930s) once belonged to the Du Pont family…

  • Iglesia de Santa Elvira - the old Catholic Church in Varadero, Cuba; Shutterstock ID 274386416; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Iglesia de Santa Elvira

    Varadero

    Just east of Parque Central is this tiny colonial-style building resembling a displaced alpine chapel.

  • Reserva Ecológica Varahicacos

    Reserva Ecológica Varahicacos

    Varadero

    The Varahicacos is about all that's left of the 'wild' Hicacos Peninsula: hotel developers have been chomping away at its edges for years. There are three…

View more attractions

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Varadero with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Varadero