Everything east of Varadero's small stone water tower (it looks like an old Spanish fort, but was built in the 1930s) once belonged to the Du Pont family. Here the millionaire American entrepreneur, Irenée, built the three-story Mansión Xanadú. It's now a small hotel perched on a bluff in the middle of Varadero's 18-hole golf course. The mahogany Mirador bar on the top floor is conducive for sipping sunset cocktails.