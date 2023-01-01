Finca Coincidencia

Enhance your taste for bucolic provincial life away from the razzmatazz of Matanzas Province's north coast at this ecological farm 14km northeast of San Miguel de los Baños and 6km east of Colesio on the Carretera Central. Chill in the grounds replete with mango and guava trees, participate in ceramics classes and look around gardens where 83 types of plants are cultivated.

The owner, Héctor Correa, is an ecological genius who grows practically everything he consumes. He also maintains a small ceramics workshop and has constructed a quirky sculpture garden amid the mango trees – pride of place goes to the life-sized Charlie Chaplin. For those seeking total rural immersion, accommodations and meals (around CUC$10) are also available.