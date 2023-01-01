Cueva de Ambrosio

For something completely different in Varadero's tourist circus, decamp to this large cave 500m beyond the Club Amigo Varadero on the Autopista Sur. It's known for its 47 pre-Columbian drawings, discovered in a recess in 1961 and thought to be around 2000 years old. The black-and-red drawings feature the same concentric circles seen in similar paintings on the Isla de la Juventud, perhaps a form of solar calendar. You'll be given a torch at the entrance and told to mind the bats!

Self-guided visits take around 30 minutes.