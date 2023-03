The Varahicacos is about all that's left of the 'wild' Hicacos Peninsula: hotel developers have been chomping away at its edges for years. There are three underwhelming trails here which, despite their tameness, attract an entry fee. The highlight is the Cueva de Musulmanes with its 2500-year-old human remains, followed by the giant cactus called El Patriarca (separate CUC$2 entrance fee) accessed from a different road near the eponymous hotel.