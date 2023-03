A gorgeous ruin lying truly abandoned in the middle of small-town Cuba that's heavy with atmosphere and still shines (despite the mildew) with a perceptible beauty. Between the 1920s and 1950s, this grand building functioned as an expensive bathhouse and hotel. These days it hosts birds' nests, weeds and – who knows? – the ghosts of guests past.

There's no entry fee and barely any other visitors. Just slip inside and enjoy the magic on your own while you still can.