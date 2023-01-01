Museo Casa Natal de José Antonio Echeverría

This museum with temperamental opening times was where student leader José Antonio Echeverría was born in 1932. Echeverría, a rebel leader not dissimilar to Fidel Castro, led a a botched assassination attempt on Batista in Havana's Presidential Palace in 1957. He was subsequently slain by the state police, but elevated to a national hero after Castro took power in 1959. The house collects family artifacts, historical testimonies, and display's Echeverría's pink 1954 Chrysler in the courtyard.

There's also a statue of the man in the eponymous square outside.