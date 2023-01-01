Taller-Galería Lolo

Imagine. You're tramping through Matanzas' tatty streets wondering whether the 'Athens of Cuba' moniker is just a local joke when you stumble upon this industrious artist's collective down by the river, guarded by epic surreal sculptures seemingly made out of bits of a salvaged ship. Inside you plunge, for plenty more artistic apparitions from the cutting edge of Matanzas' cultural custodians.

Lolo is Osmany Betancourt Falcon who, with his sharp-witted, mysterious, sometimes disquieting art, is putting Matanzas back where it should be – alongside Havana on the cultural map.