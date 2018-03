Welcome to Longreach

A prosperous, pioneering outback town, Longreach was the home of Qantas early last century, but these days it’s equally famous for the Australian Stockman’s Hall of Fame & Outback Heritage Centre, one of Queensland’s best museums, and Cobb & Co stagecoach tours. The tropic of Capricorn passes through here – look for the marker near the visitor centre, which points to the torrid (north) and temperate (south) zones.