Canberra, Australia’s capital city, may be underrated compared to Australian stars like Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide. But this purpose-built city, about 3 hours south of Sydney, is home to national galleries, monuments and museums that chart Australia’s evolution. It’s also celebrated for its outsize dining and live-music scenes. Whether the large number of civil servants, diplomats and university students who live in Canberra should be thanked for this is debatable.

The capital has come a long way since big-city folk dismissed it as little more than a sheep paddock back in 1927 when it became the nation’s seat of power. Canberrans still happily lean into the joke today, even selling “Canberra thinks you’re boring too” mugs around town. Architecturally blessed it is; boring it is not. As a fan of mid-century modernism, I find Canberra’s streets filled with so many gems. Beyond the incredible civic buildings in the city center, the tidy houses in leafy suburbs could make you pine for pink kitchen tiles, floor-to-ceiling windows and patterned breeze blocks.

Canberra is by far the best city to visit in Australia if you’re interested in history or politics, or if you like to be immersed in nature. As a result of the city’s unique design, there is parkland and Australian wildlife everywhere here, plus it’s a short drive to snow-dusted mountains, natural lakes and cozy country towns. Cyclists will also love the off-road cycle paths and the mountain biking and e-biking opportunities among the cool-climate wineries nearby.

Here are the best things to do on a trip to Canberra, from free museums to places to spot Australian wildlife, selected for you by Australians who are unashamed Canberra fans. The Lonely Planet guidebook to Australia covers all this and more, where these ideas were sourced.

Advertisement

–Tasmin Waby

To start planning your trip, download the Lonely Planet app or check out our East Coast Australia guidebook for local tips, maps and more.

1. Visit Australia’s Striking Parliament House

Australia’s Parliament House. Dan Breckwoldt/Shutterstock

Australia’s national Parliament House combines bold modern architecture with powerful democratic symbolism. Built into Capital Hill (rather than on top of it) in 1988, the structure is crowned by a grass-covered roof that invites visitors to quite literally walk (or roll) over the government. It is one of the world’s most accessible parliaments, offering guided tours, an extensive art collection and panoramic views across the nation’s capital. Visitors can explore large sections of the building and watch parliamentary proceedings from the public galleries.

In the forecourt, a stunning mosaic pavement designed by the Warlpiri artist Michael Nelson Jagamara AM is a significant symbolic reminder of the 65,000 years of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples’ custodianship of Country. It’s surrounded by a ceremonial pool of water, referencing Australia’s position surrounded by the sea. Also, don’t miss the scale-model Lego recreation of Parliament, made of over 158,000 bricks by renowned Lego artist Ryan “The Brickman” McNaught. It took over 740 hours to complete.

Planning tip: The only time that tickets may be required is for the high theater of Question Time in the House of Representatives (2pm on sitting days); tickets are free but get there early to secure one. See the website for a calendar of sitting days.

2. Learn About the Making of Australia at the National Museum

The National Museum of Australia. inavanhateren/Shutterstock

The National Museum of Australia (entry is free) traces defining moments in Australia’s history through engaging exhibits. Start in the immersive Great Southern Land gallery, where you can wander through a Queensland rainforest and see a steel electricity pole, bent and twisted by wind during Cyclone Tracy in Darwin in 1974. Learn about Australia’s Indigenous history in the First Australians gallery, and check out the PS Enterprise, one of the oldest working paddle steamers in the world. The Tim and Gina Fairfax Discovery Centre is a dedicated kids’ soft-play and art space for families. End your visit in the Garden of Australian Dreams, full of symbols of Australian suburban life, like the Hills Hoist clothesline, a local invention.

Planning tip: To get the most out of your visit, join a museum highlights or First Australians guided tour, which are given daily (both require prebooked tickets either online or at the information desk).

3. See Australian and International Art at the National Gallery

“Ouroboros” at the National Gallery in Canberra. Motoyogi/Shutterstock

Perched on the edge of Lake Burley Griffin, the free-to-enter National Gallery is spread over two floors of light-filled galleries with soaring ceilings. Its collection includes sculptures, installations, paintings and photography by Australian and international artists, including Francis Bacon, Pablo Picasso, Mark Rothko, Sidney Nolan (famed for his series on infamous bushranger/outlaw Ned Kelly) and Jackson Pollock – whose piece Blue Poles was a source of public derision when acquired in 1973. Allow a couple of hours to explore inside before wandering through the sculpture garden filled with monolithic abstract and realist pieces.

Planning tip: Free, volunteer-led 1-hour guided tours are held at 10:30am and 1pm.

Advertisement

4. Face Famous Portraits at the National Portrait Gallery

Continue your art journey next door to the National Gallery at the National Portrait Gallery (also free), where a rotating display of striking portraits celebrates famous Australians and international icons. From wax cameos of Indigenous Australians and early career photographs of AC/DC’s Bon Scott and Angus Young to the Tasmania-born Princess Mary of Denmark, the many faces that have shaped the nation are easily worth an hour or two’s viewing.

Planning tip: The gallery is open until 9pm on Friday and Saturday nights if you’re looking for something to do after hours.

5. Be Humbled by Australia’s War Stories

The Australian War Memorial. CoolR/Shutterstock

Stories of service, sacrifice and courage are recounted at the moving Australian War Memorial, where you can see a huge collection of memorabilia from WWI and WWII through to recent conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq. Immersive 4-D dioramas bring battlefields to life with realistic soundscapes and evocative scents. The site is being extensively expanded at present, with two new wings expected to be finished by 2028. After exploring the memorial, stroll along Anzac Parade, a 2.5km boulevard leading down to Lake Burley Griffin. Head down one side and return along the other to see all 13 memorials dedicated to special forces, peacekeeping missions and key battles in Australia’s military history.

Planning tip: If you visit in the afternoon, don’t miss the moving Last Post Ceremony at 4:30pm daily, when the life of one veteran is honored, and a bugle plays the haunting “Last Post.”

6. Admire Old Parliament House (now the Museum of Australian Democracy)

Old Parliament House at the Museum of Australian Democracy. FiledIMAGE/Shutterstock

Before Parliament moved into its stunning new building in 1988, this historic edifice just a couple hundred meters down the hill was the seat of the Australian nation for 61 years. Today, Old Parliament House houses the Museum of Australian Democracy. Where Parliament House has style, this place has atmosphere. The old chambers have been turned into interactive exhibits about media, democracy, referendums and changemakers. Roam through the prime minister’s suite and see the worn leather chairs in the decision-making war room of Cabinet. The free 45-minute guided tour (four times daily) explores the building’s highlights while revealing fascinating stories of its occupants.

Local tip: Kids can play in the dress-up lounge and the make-your-own magazine space, as well as join in free craft sessions at 10:30am daily.

7. Take a Self-Guided Tour

Circumnavigating Lake Burley Griffin. Daniel Charron/Shutterstock

You can learn a lot about Canberra and Australia’s history on a 2-hour self-guided walking tour in the National Triangle precinct, which is surrounded by national treasures and cultural touchstones that define the nation’s rich history. Pass by Parliament House, Reconciliation Place, Anzac Parade, national cultural institutions, the National Carillon, Commonwealth Park and Kings Park, with Lake Burley Griffin at its center.

Planning tip: Hot-air balloons can be spotted floating over the lake at sunrise for much of the year (weather permitting). Come March, the Canberra Balloon Spectacular sees over 50 hot-air balloons brighten up the city over 9 days.

8. Enjoy Live Music (and More) After Dark

Between its student population and civil servants looking to blow off some steam or entertain visitors, Canberra’s live music scene is surprisingly strong. Many venues are open all week, with everything from local and international acts to smaller gigs, open-mic nights, drag shows and speakeasy-inspired jazz club nights. Among the best to check out are Dissent, which also hosts poetry nights, and the basement bar Blackbird, where you can catch DJs, karaoke and board game nights as well as live bands. The LGBTQ-friendly Smith’s Alternative is a bookshop by day and performance venue by night – with a bunch of pianos out front that invite anyone to have a tinker.

9. Adventure at the National Arboretum

The Pod Playground at the National Arboretum Canberra. ChameleonsEye/Shutterstock

Rolling hills and landscaped terraces make for stunning views among this ever-developing showcase of trees from around the world. The National Arboretum Canberra has 94 forests of different species currently on-site. It is still relatively early days for many of the plantings, but it’s worth visiting for the spectacular visitor center, regular and informative guided tours, and the brilliant adventure playground you won’t be able to drag your kids away from. Can’t get enough arboreal delights in your life? Include a visit to the National Bonsai & Penjing Collection of Australia, also on-site.

Planning tip: Head up there early in the morning to see kangaroos bouncing across the land and hot-air balloons floating in the sky above.

10. Go Boating on Lake Burley Griffin

Lake Burley Griffin is Canberra’s glistening centerpiece, covering 664 hectares with 40km of curvaceous shoreline and a towering 114m water jet in its center (operating from 11am to 2pm). You can walk or cycle its shoreline, or cruise across its still waters in an electric GoBoat from Kingston Foreshore. Pack a picnic and set off with the freedom to choose your destination. You don’t need a license, but bookings are required. For a more active experience, you can rent a stand-up paddleboard or a small sailboat from the Canberra Yacht Club in Yarralumla from October to April.

11. Enjoy Family Fun at Questacon

A spiraling science center, Questacon National Science and Technology Centre keeps kids of all ages entertained for hours with hands-on exhibits, science experiments, a toddler play area and sideshow games. Don’t miss the two-story free-fall drop in the popular Excite@Q zone and the earthquake simulator. Witty and wacky 30-minute science shows (included in your entry) are held daily in the theater; check times upon arrival.

Planning tip: Entry for a family of up to five people is 85 Australian dollars.

12. Discover the Story of Canberra’s Beginnings

Get a grasp on local history, including the First Nations people who were here prior to colonization, at the National Capital Exhibition inside the Canberra and Region Visitors Centre. This interactive space tells the story of how and why what had become agricultural land was later turned into the nation’s capital. It’s a tale as old as storytelling itself, with two major cities vying to be the chosen one. The exhibitions also cover how American architects, the husband-and-wife team of Walter Burley Griffin and Marion Mahony Griffin, came up with the distinctive axis design for the city (without ever having visited the site!) and won the international design competition that gave birth to the city you see today.

13. Catch the Blooms of Floriade

Tulips at Floriade, the annual flower festival in Canberra. Travel Ink/Getty Images

Held each spring at Commonwealth Park, Floriade draws crowds of garden lovers to its annual festival from mid-September to mid-October. You’ll get to tiptoe through intricate tulip displays, shop at market stalls and take part in craft and garden workshops. The ticketed illuminated after-dark sessions run over four nights, and live music and performances in the Spiegeltent create a party atmosphere. If you can choose the time of year you visit Canberra, this festival is highly recommended.

14. Spot Koalas in the Wild

Koala eating eucalyptus leaves in Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve. Daniiielc/Getty Images

If you’ve got wheels, take the 40-minute drive to Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve. Strap on your boots and explore its two most popular hiking trails: the Sanctuary and the Eucalypt Forest. The 2km Sanctuary Loop follows flat paths and boardwalks that wind around tranquil lakes, where you might spot turtles, black swans and even a shy platypus. Keep an eye out for bandicoots, kangaroos and colorful birdlife, including laughing kookaburras and screeching cockatoos. Next, wander the 700m Koala Path through the Eucalypt Forest. You’re guaranteed to see koalas here – four resident “Conservation Ambassadors” live in the enclosed area at the entrance. Look up as you stroll; you may spot a few more koalas snoozing high in the trees. Both trails are flat, wide and accessible for strollers and wheelchairs, with toilets located along the paths.

15. Do a Winery Tour by Car or Bike

Vineyard in Australia. Neale Cousland/Shutterstock

With 40 wineries scattered throughout the region, Canberra is becoming a major player in Australia’s wine scene. The first grapes were planted in 1971 by Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation scientists, yet this young industry is already producing incredible wine. A favorable climate, with cool evenings and hot, dry days, means flavors have longer to develop. Local vintners produce riesling, chardonnay, shiraz, cabernet sauvignon and pinot noirs that are full of personality.

Cellar doors cluster in three main hubs, so it’s best to pick one region and spend the day exploring. Most of the wineries are boutique, family-run operations where you’re likely to meet the owners pouring wines. Murrumbateman is north of Canberra. This former gold-mining town has a lovely rural backdrop and several gourmet producers, a chocolate shop, cafes and 15 wineries. An undulating 14km wine trail loops past the wineries, and the Vitner’s Daughter, an e-bike rental outfit, allows you to enjoy the ride without breaking a sweat. The second main wine-growing region is to the north of Canberra, set among the rolling landscapes surrounding the towns of Bungendore and Lake George, as well as the historic towns of Gundaroo and Collector. The cool-climate vineyards specialize in elegant riesling, pinot noir and shiraz. The third wine region is set within the bounds of the Australian Capital Territory, around Hall. This peaceful area surrounded by bushland is the closest to Canberra, so it’s the best option if you’re short on time.