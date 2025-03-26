Autumn, as it’s called in Australia, is from March to May and a true season of contrasts. While Tasmanians are pulling out their long underwear, folks in Darwin are still sweating through 32° (90°F) days. The country’s north – including Cairns (pronounced "cans"), Broome and Darwin – stays warm and tropical, with balmy evenings and dry-season breezes finally taking the edge off summer’s humidity.

Down south, Sydney and Perth settle into that perfect in-between: cool mornings, sunny afternoons, with no need to crank the heater just yet. Melbourne ("melbin") and Adelaide flirt with crisp air and changing leaves as days grow shorter and coffees get hotter.

Whether you’re chasing fiery foliage or just looking for a cozy spot to hibernate with a hot chocolate and a spicy ginger beer, these Australian towns deliver the perfect autumn vibes along with some sweater-clad serenity.

A cozy tearoom in Leura, New South Wales. Liu Yu Shen/Shutterstock

1. Fall in love with Leura

Only a 90-minute drive from Sydney's big-city grind, this picturesque hub adjacent to the Blue Mountains National Park is a world away. Visitors flock here year-round, but fall is indisputably the best time to plan a trip.

Start with a wander down Leura Mall, the main street, where boutique shops, snug bistros and indie art galleries make for an easygoing afternoon. A visit to Art Deco-acclaimed Everglades House & Gardens is a must, with its picture-perfect fall scenery. If you’re up for a postcard-worthy walk, the Leura Cascades trail leads to gentle waterfalls, while the Prince Henry Cliff Walk offers crimson canopies and sweeping valley views without the crowds of nearby Echo Point.

Where to eat: Check out Polar Bear for pizza to write home about, and leave room for regionally inspired handmade yummies from Josophan’s Fine Chocolates just a few doors down.

Where to stay: The five-star Lililanfels delivers luxury aplenty, while the more budget-friendly Leura Gardens Resort is a smart self-contained option.

The oldest stone bridge in Australia in Richmond, Tasmania. Matt Makes Photos/Shutterstock

2. Step into Richmond’s autumn charm

Richmond is a colonial-era town lauded for its historic charisma, and no season wears it better than a Tasmanian fall. The burgh’s heritage lends a European feel with a distinct New World spirit, making for some seriously intriguing bygone immersion. Australia’s oldest stone bridge is here, its blonde arches straddling Tasmania’s Coal River, as is the oldest intact jail (Aussies spell it "gaol"). Visitors can lean into the past or forge a fresh adventure; I recommend taking advantage of your proximity to some of Australia’s best cool-climate wineries with a cellar door (tasting room) tour.

Where to eat: Give into your inner glutton and indulge in a creamy brie or shouty blue from the Wicked Cheese Co. and claim a sunny window seat at Czegs’ Café, where a slice of vegan chocolate cake might have you rethinking your food groups for the better. It also serves Devonshire Tea with scones and jam.

Where to stay: Sleep tight at the Aquila Eco Retreat, where you have an outdoor tub and a front-row seat to the wildlife surrounding you.

Golden Valley Tree Park in Balingup, Western Australia. Chris de Blank/Shutterstock

3. Check out Balingup during its best season

This is the spot if you’re looking for a place to soak up some nature and get the best out of being outside in the golden season. Tucked into Western Australia’s lush forest, this tiny town transforms in the fall. Nights are crisp and cool, and the hiss-pop of an outdoor fire is the warmth you can hear. With its all-access paths, the Golden Valley Tree Park explodes into the colors of kindling flames and is the perfect spot for picnics and taking photos.

Country markets, local artisans, rustic cottages and hiking trails are what it’s about here, so come prepared to unwind from the grind. Resorts and shopping streets are nowhere to be found, but if cozy connection is what you seek, you won’t feel their absence. Bring your binoculars, boots and books.

Where to eat: Either self-cater or drive 10km (6 miles) to the Shamrock Hotel in Greenbushes for a proper pub meal. (The Sunday roast sells out, so get there early.)

Where to stay: Check into the Blackwood Valley Suites, a beautifully renovated motel-style accommodation set amidst open gardens, and meet some new friends around the communal fire pit.

Hahndorf Old Mill Hotel in South Australia. myphotobank.com.au/Shutterstock

4. Leave it all behind for Hahndorf

The locals enhance every bit of the personality this German settlement bestows among its guests. And, sure, it may be a little touristy, but its appeal is undeniable and never more so than during fall. In the spirit of the German architectural aesthetic, cozy wood-beamed elegance is more common than over-the-top gingerbread twee.

Hahndorf is no slouch when it comes to fine-dining restaurants, and many boast Chef Hat-status, Australia’s Michelin Star equivalent. This South Australian township overflows with maximum Bavarian cuisine credentials, which seems to marry well with sweater weather and stretchy pants.

Where to eat: My favorite foodie fuel-up is the casual and authentic Haus Restaurant, where the würst (sausage) nears perfection. Meander down the street and make your own food tour by buying up the most irresistible Black Forest cake, apple strudel, lebkuchen (spice cookies) and doughy German pretzel.

Where to stay: Book a room at the Stables Boutique Motel, literally steps from the main drag and a five-minute walk from Hahndorf Brewing Co., where you can enjoy live music most weekends.

Bird's eye view of Bright, Victoria. Greg Brave/Shutterstock

5. Go peak autumn in Bright

If fall had an HQ, it would be here in the High Country at the base of the Victorian Alps. Bright is a technicolor dream, especially in the pumpkin-spiced months, when it is all leaf-peeping season. One thing in particular stands out about Bright: it’s considered one of the best places in Australia for hang gliding, paragliding and other aerial sports. Talk about a bird’s eye view of the stunning valley below your feet.

Craft beer lovers should check out Bright Brewery, and pastoral wine enthusiasts can take a short drive to the King Valley, home of Australia’s best sparkling wine. The town also has a thriving java culture – grab your coffee at Sixpence Coffee Roasters before tackling the trails.

Where to eat: Cherry Walk Café, a local classic, has a healthy and hearty all-day menu for post-hike hunger.

Where to stay: The boutique Hara House is classic Australiana with trimmings galore, while the Coach House Inn is ideally located and well priced for budget adventurers.

Shops in Berrima, New South Wales. Martha Almeyda/Shutterstock

6. Cozy up in Berrima this fall

This northern New South Wales town wears fall like a woodsmoke-scented custom-made coat. Located an easy drive to other idyllic Southern Highlands towns, such as Bowral and Moss Vale, it’s best explored on foot. The Berrima River Walk is a must, and if you’re living under a lucky star, you may even see a platypus in the late afternoon. End your day exploring with a ghost tours at the Berrima Courthouse (c1839).

Where to eat: Josh’s Café is consistently a favorite, but reservations are a must, so don't let yourself down. Vineyards nearby also have lovely settings for leisurely lunches. Bendooley, in particular, is memorable for its bookshop within a restaurant within a winery ambience.

Where to stay: The Berrima Bakehouse Motel delivers a relaxed country village stay, and its new Rosier Cottages look like something from a magazine. Settle in, then completely check out.