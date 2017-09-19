Adelaide City Tour with River Cruise and Adelaide Zoo Option

Morning City Tour:Your 3-hour tour of Adelaide begins with hotel pickup by coach. Meet your guide, grab a seat and enjoy your introduction to this city that combines old-world charm, heritage buildings and abundant green space with modern architecture and culture. Visit the North Terrace with its wealth of historical sites, memorials and statues. Take a walk along Rundle Mall, the first shopping street in Australia. See Colonel Light’s Lookout, named after the founder of Adelaide and rumored to be where he mapped out his plans for the city. Enjoy a stop at the very popular St Peter's Cathedral and visit Haigh’s Chocolates, a must-do for any chocolate addict. Relax over a cup of provided tea or coffee while you sample the region’s finest sweet treats. Other sights you may see include Victoria Square, Gouger Street, King William Street, the Terraces (South, East and West), the Torrens River, Parliament House, the State Library, Trinity Church (Adelaide’s oldest), Hutt Street, the Adelaide Oval, O’Connell Street, St Peter’s Cathedral, Montefiore Hill and the charming suburbs of North Adelaide. The city tour ends on King William Street. Optional Torrens River Cruise:Board the Popeye at Elder Park for a 40-minute cruise on the city’s much-loved Torrens River. As you enjoy a leisurely ride along the river on this ferry service that dates back to 1935, admire views of the city center and look for the various types of birds that frequent the waterfront. The cruise ends with return to Elder Park.Optional Torrens River Cruise and Entrance to the Adelaide Zoo:If you choose the Adelaide Zoo option, hop off the river cruise at a jetty located a short stroll from the zoo entrance. Before your allocated time to view the pandas, enjoy free time to explore the zoo at your leisure. Check out the 300 species of animals, from flamingos to lions to giraffes. Grab a snack or drink at one of the zoo’s cafes, if you wish (own expense), and then head to the panda exhibit when it’s time for your viewing. The only giant pandas in the southern hemisphere, Wang Wang (born in 2005) and Funi (born in 2006) are the first pandas to live permanently in Australia. During your time in their state-of-the-art exhibit, learn about the research center in China where they were born, and watch them munch lazily on bamboo. After the zoo, return to the river for the ride back to the city center; you’ll dock at Elder Park, where your tour ends.