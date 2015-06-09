Broome City Sightseeing Tour with Optional Camel Ride

See why Broome is one of Western Australia's most popular destinations on a half-day tour of this historic pearling town.Your first stop on your half-day Broome sightseeing tour is the town's colorful Chinatown, to hear stories from the precinct's trading past. Admire beautiful jewelry for sale in one of Broome's famous pearl shops, and be entertained by a historical audio show at the world’s oldest open-air cinema, Sun Pictures.Explore the old quarter of Broome, with its historic architecture and the lovely homes that were once home to pearlers. The tour also takes you to Town Beach, where the magical 'Staircase to the Moon' effect takes place on certain nights and a special food and craft market is held. Hear tales from WWII, when Broome experienced the threat of invasion during the One Day War.Cool off with ale or ginger beer at Matso's Broome Brewery, then pay a visit to the Japanese Cemetery and the historic port where Japanese pearl divers first arrived in Broome. Feel the sand between your toes during a walk on Riddell Beach, visit Broome's racecourse and visit Gantheaume Point, where you can see dinosaur footprints from millions of years ago. Don’t miss the chance to take a dip in Anastasia’s Pool, a perfectly formed circle cut into the rocks by Mother Nature at Gantheaume Point.You have the option to complete your one-day tour of Broome with a sunset visit to famous Cable Beach, renowned for its spectacular ocean sunsets. Take a stroll along the beach, and enjoy some snacks while watching the sky turn orange and pink at sunset.Or choose the option to complete your day with a sunset camel ride along Cable Beach. One of Broome's most iconic activities, it's an experience you won't forget!