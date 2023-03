The original pearl luggers' jetty at the entrance to Dampier Creek dates from the 1880s and has been rebuilt a number of times. The thin rickety wooden structure pokes out into mangroves above brilliant water or stinky mudflats with half-sunken shopping trolleys, depending on the tides. Interpretive panels detail the history.

The Yawuru name Jin-gurramarnin indicates where fresh water (ie Dampier Creek) enters the mangroves. The jetty is still a popular fishing spot for locals.