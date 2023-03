Beautiful at dawn or sunset when the pindan cliffs turn scarlet and the Indian Ocean brilliant turquoise, this peaceful lookout holds a 135-million-year-old secret. Nearby lies one of the world's most varied collections of dinosaur footprints, impossible to find except at very low tides. Grab the map from the visitor centre and beware of slippery rocks. Look out for the ospreys returning with fish to their nests on the lighthouse.