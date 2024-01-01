Located next to the Japanese Cemetery is a Chinese burial ground with more than 90 graves and monuments.
Chinese Cemetery
Broome
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.09 MILES
WA's most famous landmark offers turquoise waters and beautiful white sand curving away to the sunset. Clothing is optional north of the rocks, while…
8 MILES
The RAMSAR-recognised tidal mudflats of Roebuck Bay are a vital staging post for thousands of migratory birds, coming from as far away as Siberia. In a…
1.29 MILES
Sink back in a canvas deck chair under the stars in the world's oldest operating picture gardens, dating from 1916. The history of the Sun building is the…
Gantheaume Point & Dinosaur Prints
3.32 MILES
Beautiful at dawn or sunset when the pindan cliffs turn scarlet and the Indian Ocean brilliant turquoise, this peaceful lookout holds a 135-million-year…
1.32 MILES
At the end of Dampier Tce this lookout has a view of Roebuck Bay and its mangroves and features interpretative panels from the local Yawuru and high…
1.07 MILES
Short Street Gallery's Hopton St stock room at Town Beach holds a stunning collection of canvases from across the Kimberley and beyond.
1.7 MILES
On a very low tide (
2.98 MILES
For a blistering sunset without tourists, camels or 4WDs, pull into any of the turn-offs along Kavite Rd between Gantheaume Point and the port and watch…
Nearby Broome attractions
0.02 MILES
This small Muslim cemetery honours Malay pearl-divers and Afghan cameleers.
0.03 MILES
A number of cemeteries testify to Broome's multicultural past. The most striking is the Japanese Cemetery with 919 graves (mostly pearl divers).
3. Nagula Jarndu Women's Resource Centre
0.63 MILES
Beautiful screen- and block-printed textiles and other crafts are on show (and sale!) at this studio/gallery run by Yawuru women. Enter via Pembroke Rd.
4. Old Convent Heritage Centre
0.96 MILES
An amazing archival collection of photographs spanning over 100 years of interaction between the Sisters of St John of God with the people of the…
1.04 MILES
This 3m cast bronze statue of an Indigenous female diver clutching a pearl pays tribute to the role women played in the brutal pearling industry. The…
1.06 MILES
Discover Cable Beach and Chinatown's origins through exhibits devoted to the area's pearling history and WWII bombing in this quirky museum, occupying the…
1.07 MILES
Short Street Gallery's Hopton St stock room at Town Beach holds a stunning collection of canvases from across the Kimberley and beyond.
1.14 MILES
The small Pioneer Cemetery overlooks Roebuck Bay at Town Beach.