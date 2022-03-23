Broome

Overview

Like a paste jewel set in a tiara of natural splendours, Broome clings to a narrow strip of pindan (red-soil country) on the Kimberley's far-western edge, at the base of the pristine Dampier Peninsula. Surrounded by the aquamarine waters of the Indian Ocean and the creeks, mangroves and mudflats of Roebuck Bay, this Yawuru Country is a good 2000km from the nearest capital city.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Camels walking on Cable Beach, Broome, Western Australia during sunset

    Cable Beach

    Broome

    WA's most famous landmark offers turquoise waters and beautiful white sand curving away to the sunset. Clothing is optional north of the rocks, while…

  • A diver approaches a sea fan at South Park, Clerke Reef, Rowley Shoals, Western Australia

    Rowley Shoals Marine Park

    Broome

    These three coral atolls lie approximately 300km from Broome in the Indian Ocean, on the edge of Australia's continental shelf, and have a reputation for…

  • Historic Streeter's Jetty in Broome, North Western Australia built for pearl dealers and merchants in 1897 through the mangroves in Dampier Creek is subject to huge tidal variations damaging it.; Shutterstock ID 384044902; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Streeter's Jetty

    Broome

    The original pearl luggers' jetty at the entrance to Dampier Creek dates from the 1880s and has been rebuilt a number of times. The thin rickety wooden…

  • DYBD0H Two Long-tailed Finch perched, Broome Bird Observatory, Western Australia

    Broome Bird Observatory

    Broome

    The RAMSAR-recognised tidal mudflats of Roebuck Bay are a vital staging post for thousands of migratory birds, coming from as far away as Siberia. In a…

  • Reddell Beach Broome Australia Sunset against the red pindan cliffs and sandstone rocks adds a dramatic contrast to this area.

    Reddell Beach

    Broome

    For a blistering sunset without tourists, camels or 4WDs, pull into any of the turn-offs along Kavite Rd between Gantheaume Point and the port and watch…

  • BROOME, WA Australia - SEP 21 2019: Visitors at Sun Pictures Cinema, world's longest-running outdoor cinema, built in 1913, screening new releases in a charming setting.; Shutterstock ID 1510757747; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Sun Pictures

    Broome

    Sink back in a canvas deck chair under the stars in the world's oldest operating picture gardens, dating from 1916. The history of the Sun building is the…

  • CWNCD8 Statue to the forgotten women of the pearling industry in Broome, Western Australia Women of Pearling

    Women of Pearling

    Broome

    This 3m cast bronze statue of an Indigenous female diver clutching a pearl pays tribute to the role women played in the brutal pearling industry. The…

