The RAMSAR-recognised tidal mudflats of Roebuck Bay are a vital staging post for thousands of migratory birds, coming from as far away as Siberia. In a peaceful coastal setting 25km from Broome, the 'Bird Obbie' offers quiet walking trails, secluded bush campsites and a choice of low-key rooms. There are a number of tours ($70, 2½ hours) and courses ($1400, five days) available as well as volunteering opportunities. Hard-core twitchers shouldn't miss the daily 6pm bird count.