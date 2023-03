Willie Creek Pearl Farm occupies a stunning coastal location and the 7.5km drive in from Manari Rd feels like a real adventure as the sandy track skirts the edges of a large salt pan. There are several tours to choose from (book from Broome), a cafe offering lunch (adult/child $30/15) and the ubiquitous gift shop. Don't be tempted to swim, as there are large salties (saltwater crocodiles) around.

If you don't have your own wheels, add $45 per person for a bus transfer from Broome.