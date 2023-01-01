James Price Point

The striking red pindan cliffs of Walmadan (named for the proud warrior who once lived here) are worth a visit even if you're not camping; they're 35km from Cape Leveque Rd. Right in the middle of the Lurujarri Songline, this important cultural site of the Goolarabooloo people has been the scene of past environmental protests. Bush campsites (three-night maximum) sit on the bluff overlooking the stunning cliffs and mesmerising Indian Ocean.