Bavaria’s stunning landscapes, deep-rooted traditions, wealth of cultural monuments and diverse UNESCO World Heritage sites make it a must-visit destination in Germany. You can head to famous landmarks, breathtaking national parks, captivating castles and buzzing cities, before discovering lakeside retreats, ornate palaces, family-run vineyards, lesser-known towns and, of course, plenty of beer.

Bavaria is also a haven for adventure seekers, with its turquoise lakes perfect for wild swimming and water sports, and high peaks made for epic hikes and ski days. Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2025, the scenic Romantic Road (Romantische Strasse) winds through the state and provides a good introduction to key people, places and periods in Bavaria’s fascinating history.

Bavaria's scenic Romantic Road offers a picturesque drive through historic towns and stunning countryside. Courtesy of bavaria.travel / Frank Heuer

Travel along the iconic Romantic Road

Next year marks the 75th anniversary of the Romantic Road, a well-traveled holiday route which traverses the Bavarian countryside and connects some of the state’s finest locations and landmarks.

The northern terminus is Würzburg, a city known for its bold Baroque architecture, in particular the UNESCO-listed Würzburg Residenz built in the 18th century to house the city's prince-bishops. There’s also an imposing fortress, Festung Marienberg, looking down on the steep vineyards and river below. The region’s cool climate produces delicate Silvaner white wines known for their freshness, character and distinctively shaped bottle – a Bocksbeutel.

For many, the most romantic stop along the route is the fairy-tale town of Rothenburg ob der Tauber. Walk the cobblestone lanes lined with jumbled half-timbered buildings and visit sights such as the Gothic church of St Jakob. Fans of Christmas and handmade German crafts should make a beeline for the flagship store of Käthe Wohlfahrt, a company specializing in decorations, nutcrackers and unique gifts. There’s a Christmas Museum here too.

The 29 canals of the Lech River in Augsburg are a UNESCO world heritage site and stretch more than 47 miles through the city. Courtesy of bavaria.travel / Peter von Felbert

From here, the route heads towards the picturesque town of Nördlingen, with its walkable medieval walls and well-preserved old houses. Listen out for the night watchman calling out from the tower of St George's Church, a tradition that dates back to 1440. Continue and you’ll arrive in Augsburg, Bavaria’s third largest city, home to the Augsburger Dom, the Perlachturm, an extensive network of UNESCO-listed waterways and the world’s oldest social housing project still in use, known as the Fuggerei.

Füssen, known for its rich tradition of violin making, has been a hub for skilled craftsmen producing instruments known for their quality. Courtesy of bavaria.travel / Tobias Gerber

The route ends in the bustling Füssen, a romantic town on the edge of the Alps with a long tradition of stringed instrument making – especially violins. Most people stop here to visit Bavaria’s most famous castles, Schloss Neuschwanstein, and Schloss Hohenschwangau, and during the summer months the Forggensee reservoir, which offers stunning views of the surrounding Alps, making it a popular destination for water sports.

The Franconia region of Bavaria offers wine connoisseurs the chance to sample local vintages in scenic settings. Courtesy of bavaria.travel

Explore more of Franconia

The northern region of Franconia is home to Bavaria's vineyards and said to have the highest density of breweries in the world, with hundreds of places making truly excellent beer. Hiking and biking routes crisscross the region and connect different producers, while nature parks, such as Franconian Switzerland, are dotted with small villages and tall rock formations, some with old fortresses and castles perched on top.

The region also has plenty of towns and cities to explore, including majestic Nuremberg, a city that was significantly rebuilt after the war to reflect its medieval might. Start at the Kaiserburg, once one of the most important imperial palaces in the Holy Roman Empire, before diving into some of the different museums. Options include the Albrecht-Dürer-Haus, home to the great Renaissance painter from 1509 to 1528; the Germanisches Nationalmuseum, spanning prehistory to the early 20th century; and the Deutsche Bahn Museum, reflecting the importance of the city for Germany’s railways. You can also visit the Reichsparteitagsgelände, the grounds where the National Socialists held rallies between 1933 to 1938. Many of the huge structures, some never completed, still stand and provide an eerie insight into the megalomania of the regime. While the Documentation Center is undergoing renovations until 2025, an interim exhibition provides lots of interesting detail.

Bayreuth is known for its rich cultural heritage and connection to composer Richard Wagner. Courtesy of bavaria.travel / Frank Heuer

Other gems in this region include Aschaffenburg, with its red sandstone castle (Schloss Johannisburg) on the river Main, and Coburg, home to one of Germany’s biggest medieval fortresses, Veste Coburg – housing one of the most important art and cultural history collections in Germany – and the stately Schloss Ehrenburg where Queen Victoria made several long visits. A little further south is Bamberg with its UNESCO-listed old town. Highlights here include the Bamberger Dom, a masterpiece of Romanesque and Gothic architecture, a collection of colorful cottages by the river known as Klein Venedig (Little Venice) and the elaborately frescoed Altes Rathaus, built on an artificial island on the river Regnitz. Don’t leave without trying the local tipple, Rauchbier (smoked beer).

Finally, Bayreuth charms with its palaces and parks, and impresses with the world-class acoustics at the Festspielhaus, the main venue of the annual Wagner Festival. While this town is commonly associated with its former resident composer, there were other influences on the cultural and musical legacy too. In the 18th century, Margravine Wilhelmine, beloved sister of Frederick the Great and wife of Margrave Friedrich von Brandenburg-Bayreuth, redesigned and redeveloped much of Bayreuth, commissioning structures such as the Markgräfliches Opernhaus (Margravial Opera House). The ornate theater was added to the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2012.

Bavaria’s inns and abbey breweries offer a cozy atmosphere for sampling a variety of Bavarian beers, including the iconic Helles, Dunkel, Weißbier, and Bock styles. Courtesy of bavaria.travel / Frank Heuer

See the different sides of Munich

Start in Bavaria’s biggest city, where the clinking of heavy glasses and the clanging of brass bands fill jovial inns and leafy beer gardens. While Lederhosen and beer halls are not unique to the city, the combination with a contemporary urban lifestyle is.

Munich has a vibrant and international energy – thanks in part to its lively student population and ambitious young professionals – and a thriving cultural scene. You’ll find classic museums and art venues, as well as cutting-edge spaces such as the dynamic Kunsthalle München, with its changing exhibitions, and the Museum of Urban and Contemporary Art, which presents the works of diverse street artists in the first museum of its kind in Germany. Sixty well-known street artists from across Europe have created graffiti under the Donnersberg Bridge: one of the largest open-air graffiti galleries in Europe.

The Alte Utting is a decommissioned Ammersee excursion steamer that was converted into a pub perched atop a former railroad bridge. Courtesy of bavaria.travel / Dietmar Denger

Explore districts such as the Glockenbachviertel and Maxvorstadt for busy bars, hip stores and great restaurants, or head to a spot known as Bahnwärter Thiel, where small businesses, including a bakery, operate from old cargo containers. Not far away is Alte Utting, a passenger boat that has been converted into a bar, nightclub and music venue. Sitting on top of a disused railway bridge, it makes a great spot for a sundowner, with views over the surrounding neighborhood.

Take a break in the Englischer Garten, a vast public park commissioned by Elector Karl Theodor in 1789, which is now full of joggers, cyclists, surfers and dog walkers, or head down to river Isar for a beer by the banks. The Reichenbachbrücke kiosk only closes between five and six in the morning! For a quieter green space, try Westpark, where outdoor café Gans am Wasser comes with a heated yurt next to a lake.

Weltenburg is known for its stunning baroque architecture and award-winning Kloster Brewery. It is one of the oldest monasteries in Bavaria. Courtesy of bavaria.travel

Discover unsung gems on the Danube

Flowing to the Black Sea, the Danube runs through the south of Germany, passing a number of attractive not-to-miss places like Neu-Ulm along the way. First up is laid-back Regensburg, the capital of the Oberpfalz region. Dating back to Roman times, it is now one of the best-preserved medieval cities in Germany, having been spared major damage during WWII. Spanning the river is a restored 12th century stone bridge, which served as the only reliable crossing in Regensburg and the surrounding area for around 800 years.

Close by is the steep-sided Danube Gorge, where small boats glide past towering limestone cliffs and thick forests in this narrow section of water. On one bend is the large Weltenburg Abbey, a Benedictine monastery founded in the year 600. Its brewery dates back to 1050, but today uses modern equipment to produce its popular dark beer.

Further downstream, next to the Austrian border, is Passau, sitting proudly on a narrow peninsula. Here you can see the confluence of three rivers, the Danube, the Inn and the Ilz, which historically brought wealth to the city. After devastating fires in the 17th century, much of the city was rebuilt by Italian architects, who added strong Baroque influences to the medieval core.

The Bavarian Glass Route, which details the region’s 700-year history of glassmaking and the iconic Schott Zwiesel wine glass, also ends in Passau. Leading through the Upper Palatinate and Bavarian Forest, it covers everything from glassblowing workshops and local artists, to galleries and museums. In the town of Regen, you’ll find a small forest with trees made of colored flat glass.

Stretching more than 280 miles from Lake Constance to Berchtesgaden, the German Alpine Road runs through some of Germany's most picturesque locations. Courtesy of bavaria.travel / Bernhard Huber

Drive the German Alpine Road

Skimming the southern edge of Bavaria and passing through some of the state’s most epic scenery, the exhilarating German Alpine Road is said to be the oldest touring route in the country. Covering more than 250 miles, it begins in Lindau on Lake Constance and ends in Schönau am Königssee.

There are several notable places to stop, starting with Lindau itself. Located on an island close to the eastern shore, the old town has multi-colored façades, stone arcades and a harbor entrance guarded by a statue of a Bavarian lion and a white lighthouse opening to one of the largest lakes in Europe. “Lindau” actually means “island where linden trees grow” and has been documented since 882.

Located near the border with Austria, the Zugspitze is Germany's highest peak, at 9,700 feet above sea level. Courtesy of bavaria.travel / Thomas Linkel

The route then heads through the lush landscapes of Allgäu, passing castles, cattle and monasteries, before eventually reaching the country’s highest mountain, the Zugspitze. Nearby Garmisch-Partenkirchen makes a good base for exploring the highest peaks in this part of the Alps. It’s known for hosting the Winter Olympics in 1936 and the World Skiing Championships in 1978, and is close to the Partnach Gorge – a narrow and dramatically beautiful 2,300-foot-long gorge with walls rising up to 260 feet.

The area’s biggest lake is Chiemsee, often referred to as the “Bavarian Sea”. This much-loved holiday destination, located between Munich and Salzburg, is a hotspot for water sports such as stand-up paddling, windsurfing, sailing and kayaking. There are also boats which ferry people to its islands, including Herreninsel, home to King Ludwig II’s Schloss Herrenchiemsee.

Königssee is known for its crystal-clear emerald-green waters surrounded by towering alpine peaks. © bavaria.travel - Gert Krautbauer

The last stop is perhaps one of the most striking corners of the Bavarian Alps, Berchtesgadener Land. Admire the emerald-green waters of Königssee, make your way to the Eagle’s Nest, a private mountain retreat built for Adolf Hitler, or visit the eponymous town sitting in the shadows of the mighty Watzmann. At the Salzbergwerk Berchtesgaden salt mine, you can take a miners' train more than 2,000 feet into the mountain for an immersive tour, complete with 3D animations, and a boat across the underground salt lake.

From our partners

For travel tips and more than 140 travel features to help plan your trip to Bavaria, visit bavaria.travel