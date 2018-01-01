Munich Super Saver: Neuschwanstein, Herrenchiemsee

Day 1: Small-Group Neuschwanstein Castle Day Trip (9 hours)Meet your guide near Munich Central Station, and then board your train for the short journey to Füssen, home to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Neuschwanstein Castle. After an uphill walk, head inside the magnificent castle and explore its elaborate interiors with your guide while learning about history and original owner, King Ludwig II. The result of an obsessional extravagance, the castle was the fantasy of the king, who wanted a home that would both wow his people and shelter him from prying eyes. Notoriously shy, the eccentric king died soon after the building was complete, leaving behind one of the world’s greatest castles that he ironically spent little time enjoying.Admire rooms such as Minstrel’s Hall with its murals of Richard Wagner, the operatic maestro who Ludwig idolized; take in the spectacular ornamentation of the Byzantine Throne Room; and walk through the king’s stately bedroom. Neuschwanstein’s exterior is noteworthy, too, so use your free time after your walking tour to walk outside and marvel at the intricate detail of the castle’s parapets and turrets. Many believe Neuschwanstein to be the perfect example of a fairy tale castle, and indeed it was the inspiration behind Disney's Sleeping Beauty castle in the 1959 film.Meet your guide at the prearranged time, and then travel back to Munich Central Station by train where your day trip finishes. Day 2: Herrenchiemsee Palace Day Trip (9.5 hours):The morning after your Neuschwanstein Castle day trip, meet your guide at Munich Central Station and travel by train to Lake Chiemsee, home to another King Ludwig’s elaborate homes, Herrenchiemsee Palace. Ride across the lake to the island where the palace sits, and then head inside to marvel at the palace’s opulence that is said to be modeled on the Palace of Versailles. With your guide at your side, explore Herrenchiemsee’s walkways and behold elegant rooms lined with gold, marble and glass. Look out for the elevated dining table that could be lowered to the servants’ quarters so the king was spared the sight of his minions, and marvel at the ornamentation of the Hall of Mirrors.After exploring the palace with your guide, take a boat ride across the lake to the neighboring island of Fraueninsel (own expense). Barely covering an area of 38 acres (15.5 hectares), the island is small enough to see on foot, so enjoy some free time to explore and soak up its history independently. Be sure to stop for photos by the historical convent, a site that dates back to the first century.Having looked around at leisure, meet your guide and make your way back to the train station to travel back to Munich. Your day trip then finishes at Munich Central Station.