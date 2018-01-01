Welcome to Rothenburg ob der Tauber
Neuschwanstein Castle and Rothenburg from Frankfurt
Neuschwanstein Castle Tour: (7 hours)Board your coach in central Frankfurt in the morning and travel roughly 262 miles (422 km) south to the enchanting Bavarian town of Füssen, located at the southernmost tip of Germany’s Romantic Road.Füssen is home to one of Germany’s star attractions: Neuschwanstein Castle. Perched on a rocky hill, this fairy tale palace rises steeply above the village of Hohenschwangau, dominating the surrounding plains and Alpine foothills. You’ll understand immediately why Walt Disney used this royal castle as his inspiration for Sleeping Beauty.Bypass the entrance lines and follow your guide on a narrated tour of the castle’s interior. Learn about Neuschwanstein’s creator, the shy and troubled King Ludwig II, who used the palace as his personal refuge during his turbulent reign. Neuschwanstein is by far the most distinctive of the king’s three Bavarian castles, built in classic Neo-Gothic Revival style. Its grandeur is simply breathtaking.After your tour, make the most of some free time to stroll around the gardens, shop for souvenirs, grab lunch (own expense) and take photos against the stunning backdrop of the Bavarian mountains. Then, relax on your coach journey to your next destination: Rothenburg ob der Tauber.Rothenburg ob der Tauber Tour: (7 hours)Situated high above the Tauber River Valley on the Romantic Road is Rothenburg, widely considered as the best-preserved medieval town in Germany. Take a walking tour along the cobbled lanes lined with picturesque half-timbered houses. See the imposing city gates, Renaissance-era Town Hall and the marketplace while learning about Rothenburg’s history and architecture. Encircling the whole town is a walled fortification, still intact from hundreds of years ago. At the end of the day, reconvene with your guide for your relaxing 2-hour journey back to Frankfurt.
Munich Super Saver: Salzburg and Lake District Day Trip plus Romantic Road and Rothenburg Day Trip
Salzburg and Lake District Day Trip (Day 1)Meet your guide in central Munich and head southeast by comfortable coach to Salzburg. When you arrive after an approximate 2-hour drive, you have free time to explore the city on your own. Walk Salzburg’s charming streets; admire beautiful views of the Lower Bavarian Alps; wander around the picturesque old city; and see major attractions like Salzburg Cathedral, St Peter’s Abbey and Mozart Square. Enjoy lunch or drinks at a local restaurant (own expense), and discover famous sites from the classic movie The Sound of Music, such as the fountain in Mirabell Gardens where Julie Andrews and the Von Trapp children sing ‘Do-Re-Mi.’Back on board your coach, leave Salzburg for Lake Wolfgangsee, one of the Lake District’s best-known lakes. Walk along the water and enjoy the beautiful scenery, or choose to take a boat ride (own expense) to a pilgrimage church and the lakeside town of St Wolfgang, where you’ll see the White Horse Inn, famous for being the setting of the early 1900s operetta The White Horse Inn. During the return journey to Munich, pass by Lake Mondsee, which was used in several scenes from The Sound of Music.Romantic Road, Harburg and Rothenburg Day Trip (Day 2)The next day, leave Munich again by coach, this time heading north to the castles and medieval villages of Germany’s renowned Romantic Road.After an approximate 1.5-hour drive, your first stop is the small town of Harburg, home to one of the oldest, largest and best-preserved medieval castles Germany. You’ll have free time here to explore the town however you wish. Back on your coach, head to Rothenburg, driving through the Swabian crater landscape and past the town of Dinkelsbuhl. Rothenburg ob der Tauber, as it’s formally known, is one of the most perfectly preserved medieval towns in Europe, and you’ll have about three hours of free time here to sightsee, have lunch and shop, if you wish, at your own pace (all food and entrance fees at own expense). Most of Rothenburg’s top sights are centered around the Marktplatz, including the Town Hall with its Rothenburg History Museum, and St Jakob's Church, a Gothic building with soaring, light-filled ceilings. If you’re a Christmas-lover, you may want to check out the open-year-round Kathe Wolhfahrt Christmas Store on Herrngasse, where you can purchase ornaments, nutcrackers and other holiday items.You will return to Munich via the Hallertau, the world's largest hop-growing area.
Full Day Tour to Rothenburg
Rothenburg ob der Tauber, is referred to as Germany's well-preserved 'Jewel of the Middle Ages' with its ramparts, city gates, town hall and Jakobskirche (church) and altar by the famous wood-carver Tilman Riemenschneider. Upon arrival in Rothenburg, you have some free-time to explore the city or do some shopping in some of the famous historic shops of the city. Afterwards you will have lunch at a typical German restaurant. Afterwards join the city walk with a local guide who will point out major sights of interest. Your coach will leave from the city-square (Schrannenplatz) for your trip back to Frankfurt, later this evening for an approximate arrival at 8pm.
Romantic Germany: 7-Day Tour from Frankfurt to Munich, Neuschwanstein Castle and Heidelberg
Your 7-day round-trip tour of romantic Germany starts as you depart Frankfurt and head south to Wurzburg and on to the medieval town of Rothenburg ob der Tauber, where you'll enjoy a delicious welcome dinner and spend the night. On this comprehensive tour, spend your days enjoying drives through picturesque landscapes along the Romantic Road. Stop in Augsburg and the vibrant city of Munich. Be captivated by the Bavarian charm of Alps villages like Ettal and Oberammergau, which is famous for its Passion Play. And visit the spectacular Neuschwanstein Castle and Linderhof Palace, which were built by King Ludwig II, nicknamed the Fairytale King. Discover the beauty of the Lake Constance and visit the nearby towns of Lindau and Konstanz. Upon arrival in the Black Forest, learn about the German tradition of clock-making and sample regional cakes. Drive on to Freiburg and the university town of Heidelberg. And see romantic Germany from another perspective on board a Rhine River cruise that takes you past postcard-worthy scenes of unspoiled nature.Please see the Itinerary field below for more detailed information.
4-Day Tour from Munich to Frankfurt: Romantic Road, Rothenburg, Augsburg, Neuschwanstein Castle
Depart Munich in a comfortable coach, and start your four-day independent tour with a drive to the spectacular Linderhof Palace and Neuschwanstein Castle. You’re free to explore the castles on your own, admiring the two famous homes of King Ludwig II, an eccentric monarch nicknamed the Fairy Tale King. Spend your second day in the university town of Augsburg, where you’ll enjoy a city tour, as well as free time to explore on your own. Continue your tour along the Romantic Road enjoying relaxing drives through picturesque towns and scenic landscapes and passing the medieval villages of Dinkelsbühl and Nördlingen. Next day, spend time in Rothenburg ob der Tauber, and join a guided walk through the city, where you’ll learn about Rothenburg’s importance in the Middle Ages and see its top attractions, including the medieval old town and town wall. Your four-day tour ends with a drive through the Spessart Mountains, making a stop in Würzburg before arriving in Frankfurt.Please see the Itinerary section below for details on each day of the tour.
Full-Day Tour to Munich and Rothenburg From Frankfurt
Depart Frankfurt at 8:30am in a air-conditioned vehicle and enjoy a day trip to the heart of beer country, the splendid capital of Bavaria, Munich. Visit the worlds largest beer hall, the famous Hofbräuhaus and take a sightseeing trip on a double-decker bus to see the highlights of the city, including a city walk through the historic center. Marienplatz: the beautiful market place with the magnificent neo-Gothic town hall and its famous Carillon, the Cathedral church of Our Lady, Viktualienmarkt: a farmers market really worthwhile to see. Marvel at the English Garden and Odeonsplatz. Continue the journey to the best-preserved medieval town in Germany; Rothenburg ob der Tauber, high above the Tauber River Valley on the Romantic Road. Go for a sightseeing walk through the picturesque old lanes and the castle gardens: See St. Jacobs Church with the wood carved altar by Tilman Riemenschneider. Marvel at half-timbered houses, city gates and the mighty Renaissance Town Hall. Rothenburg also offers great souvenir-shopping opportunities: Buy carvings, wine glasses, Christmas tree ornaments and all kind of traditional handicraft.