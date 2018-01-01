Munich Super Saver: Salzburg and Lake District Day Trip plus Romantic Road and Rothenburg Day Trip

Salzburg and Lake District Day Trip (Day 1)Meet your guide in central Munich and head southeast by comfortable coach to Salzburg. When you arrive after an approximate 2-hour drive, you have free time to explore the city on your own. Walk Salzburg’s charming streets; admire beautiful views of the Lower Bavarian Alps; wander around the picturesque old city; and see major attractions like Salzburg Cathedral, St Peter’s Abbey and Mozart Square. Enjoy lunch or drinks at a local restaurant (own expense), and discover famous sites from the classic movie The Sound of Music, such as the fountain in Mirabell Gardens where Julie Andrews and the Von Trapp children sing ‘Do-Re-Mi.’Back on board your coach, leave Salzburg for Lake Wolfgangsee, one of the Lake District’s best-known lakes. Walk along the water and enjoy the beautiful scenery, or choose to take a boat ride (own expense) to a pilgrimage church and the lakeside town of St Wolfgang, where you’ll see the White Horse Inn, famous for being the setting of the early 1900s operetta The White Horse Inn. During the return journey to Munich, pass by Lake Mondsee, which was used in several scenes from The Sound of Music.Romantic Road, Harburg and Rothenburg Day Trip (Day 2)The next day, leave Munich again by coach, this time heading north to the castles and medieval villages of Germany’s renowned Romantic Road.After an approximate 1.5-hour drive, your first stop is the small town of Harburg, home to one of the oldest, largest and best-preserved medieval castles Germany. You’ll have free time here to explore the town however you wish. Back on your coach, head to Rothenburg, driving through the Swabian crater landscape and past the town of Dinkelsbuhl. Rothenburg ob der Tauber, as it’s formally known, is one of the most perfectly preserved medieval towns in Europe, and you’ll have about three hours of free time here to sightsee, have lunch and shop, if you wish, at your own pace (all food and entrance fees at own expense). Most of Rothenburg’s top sights are centered around the Marktplatz, including the Town Hall with its Rothenburg History Museum, and St Jakob's Church, a Gothic building with soaring, light-filled ceilings. If you’re a Christmas-lover, you may want to check out the open-year-round Kathe Wolhfahrt Christmas Store on Herrngasse, where you can purchase ornaments, nutcrackers and other holiday items.You will return to Munich via the Hallertau, the world's largest hop-growing area.