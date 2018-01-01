Skip the Line: LEGOLAND® Deutschland Entrance Ticket

For most children, heroes are brave knights, noble princesses, speedy race-car drivers or intrepid pirates. At LEGOLAND® Deutschland Resort, girls and boys can slip into these roles themselves and experience their own adventures together with the whole family. In the park area LEGO® X-treme kids can set free their inventiveness in the LEGO® MINDSTORMS Centre and program a LEGO® robot. Afterwards they can feel the centrifugal forces themselves on the Project X – LEGO® Test Track. The legendary city Atlantis is part of the underwater world LEGOLAND® ATLANTIS by SEA LIFE. Visitors can admire more than 2,000 tropical marine species. Among them are even sharks and rays. The numerous LEGO® models do not only create a colorful habitat but also hideouts for the animals. Especially impressive is the eight meter long glass tunnel. In PIRATE LAND, young freebooters can set sail with Captain Nick or have a wild water fight with other guests. Just a few steps away from PIRATE LAND, the LAND OF ADVENTURES awaits the guests, where canoes plunge down a twelve meters high waterfall in the Jungle X-pedition and wild LEGO® animals lurking on the sideways of the Safari Tour. Clever treasure-hunters can test their luck at the KINGDOM OF THE PHARAOHS, navigating their way through the labyrinth to the burial chamber of the pharaoh, in the Temple X-pedition. Young architects can construct their own city out of LEGO® bricks in the LEGO® City Police Station. Right next door in the unpredictable labyrinth area they help the LEGO® policemen look for dangerous robbers. At the Kids Power Tower, visitors both young and old can hoist themselves to new heights using their own strength. Dragon-hunters can take a trip through the giant Knight’s Castle on the Fire Dragon roller-coaster or courageously take part in the Royal Joust. Playful learning, unlimited ideas, interactivity and active fun are the core principles of the park. You can even get your first driving license in LEGO® City. After the theoretical instruction at the Hyundai LEGOLAND® driving school, test your skills on a street course with electric cars build in LEGO® style and if you seek a more thrilling activity, you can mount the Flying Ninjago rise up to 22 meters in the sky and spin in 360° at the same time. The highlight and the core of the park is the MINILAND. Here the whole family can immerse into a fascinating LEGO® model world and travel through e.g. Europe and even through distant galaxies. LEGOLAND® Deutschland Resort is located in the Bavarian town of Günzburg, which can be easily reached by train from Munich and Stuttgart.